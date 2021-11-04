Spirit Island, Maligne Lake, Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Spirit Island is on Lake Maligne in Jasper National Park in Alberta, Canada. My wife and I traveled here in October of 2021 on a three week trip through the Canadian Rockies.

According to the Park Rangers no one really knows where the island got its name, only that it is still considered by the First Nations of Canada to be a sacred place. No one, but First Nation is allowed on the island itself, which is actually a benefit for photographers like us.

There are only two ways to get there. One is by canoe or kayak which involves five to eight hours of paddling one way and then camping and then another five to eight hours back the next day. Since our camping days are most likely behind us, we opted for the second way, the cruise! We were there the last day that the cruises operated as they were shutting down for the season and we were booked on the last cruise of the year.

It had snowed the day before and all cruises that day were cancelled. So, we were feeling pretty lucky. The late afternoon cruise left us with high potential for great light. I used a long exposure of about 2 1/2 minutes to get the clouds to streak to give this magical place a little more mystique.

