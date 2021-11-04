Skyline Trail, Mount Rainier, Washington, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The fall colors at Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state were in full bloom towards the end of September of this year. I decided an afternoon trip would be best to capture the sunlight on all the different fall foliage.

I left my home In Prosser, Washington at 1pm and made the two and a half hour drive to the national park. Immediately upon arriving at the park I went to the Paradise Lodge area of the park which is my favorite place to hike. Most of the hiking trails that start there all go up a steep incline. I hiked up Skyline trail until I got to this viewpoint that you see in my photo.

The colors looked great and the afternoon light was nice. The only problem was all the people hiking up and down on this trail. After what seemed like forever I finally got a brief moment in time when no one was on the trail and I was able to photograph this fall scene of Mount Rainier and the fall colors.

I would recommend visiting Mount Rainier National Park during the wildflower season or in the fall when the colors are brilliant.

