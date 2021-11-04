Serra da Freita Sunset, Portugal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

It was late in the afternoon, and the sun was going down behind the Serra da Freita, a granitic massif in the northern part of Portugal. I was driving back to the hotel, after one day of strenuous walking in the region, through trails that cross isolated villages and geological curiosities. This is an old landscape, where the mountains have been eroded by wind and water for millennia. The narrow road simply twisted up and down, and momentarily crossed the plateau near the top of the range. I stopped the car by the side of the road, just to rest for a little while.

The surrounding silence was ominous and interrupted by the continuous wind buffeting the gnarly shrubs and the scarce trees. I sat on a boulder simply admiring the landscape and enjoying the last rays of the sun. Always the photographer, I noticed that the warm and golden sidelight was pervading the scene, turning this early October afternoon into something special. I walked the area for a few minutes, looking for a good composition, and decided on this one. The mountainous plateau was featured in the foreground, while the taller ridges were receding in the distance. I waited until the sun touched the crest of the mountain, generating a sunstar for the camera. The yellow tones of the vegetation were a reminder that Autumn had arrived, to be soon replaced by the cold Winter months.

After a while, the scene was gone, and I packed my gear, returned to the car, and drove the rest of the way to a well-deserved rest. But I was glad to have had the opportunity to make one last photo at the end of the day.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

