Jenny Lake Lodge, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA

Picture Story

When traveling with friends in the fall of 2017 to Grand Teton National Park in the state of Wyoming, my wife and I and our friends enjoyed a delicious brunch at Jenny Lake Lodge. While we were eating, snow was falling heavily for about 2 hours. After the meal, I stepped outside onto the entry porch and was surprised by the scene before me. Two aspects of what I saw intrigued me; the lone gold aspen tree that had yet to surrender it's leaves to coming winter and the leading line of the draining water which led me into the scene toward the gold tree. I also liked the contrast of the evergreen trees covered in snow against the color of the small aspen with the Tetons shrouded in the background.

I took two handheld pictures in aperture priority at F/8 at 28mm while standing and enjoying the scene. Although it was very cold after being inside by a large fireplace, the silence and stillness of the moment was one that I will not forget.

