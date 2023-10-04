Klebark Wielki, Warmia, Poland

October last year came with fine weather conditions. Soon after the autumn rut came to an end, it was time for the Hunter's Moon. This was one of the year's finest full-moon photography opportunities, and I already knew where to shoot it. Gentle slopes of farmlands close to Olsztyn, my hometown, are facing east, where our satellite was supposed to enter the scene. What's even better, hills sweep down towards a beautiful lake, and on the opposite side, vast woodlands meet the horizon. There was no light pollution, no human-made structures, only moonrise, calm waters of the lake and some cumulus clouds, which made the scene even better. It took several exposures to find the frame I wanted. I needed 6 seconds to keep the moon sharp and to keep gentle waves shining in the moonlight rather than keep it smooth.

