Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, GA, USA

I took this picture on my first-ever trip to what is now a favorite location, Jekyll Island. It was late November, and the weather was great for night photography; it was cool with low humidity and no wind. The moon was very close to full and beautifully lighting the otherworldly landscape of Driftwood Beach. There hadn't been any clouds the entire night, and I had taken about 100 shots over several hours.

I was completely enamoured by this beautiful tree and took several shots of her. As I was leaving, I noticed a decent-sized cloud moving pretty quickly right in the direction of my favorite tree, so I raced back over, set up my tripod and waited for a moment, and the one cloud of that entire night flowed quickly right over it. I was able to get 3 25-second exposures (which tells you how quickly it was moving), and the final one was the winner. The cloud looked like the canopy of this incredible tree, and with the light directly overhead, I was able to capture both the shadow and the reflection in the wet sand. This is "Valentina In The Moonlight" and my favorite shot to date.

