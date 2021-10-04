Pine Island, Derryclare Lough, Connemara, Co Galway, Ireland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Very famous location of Ireland, all over the world. A pretty impressive place in Connemara. Amazing lake and mountain district on the west of Ireland. A lot of legends and stories are made about this area. That place can give breathtaking results in morning and evening hours, in any angle of view and almost any type of light. The only negative thing can stop some photographers from long routine of image preparation - a long, three levels high voltage wires which are going just above the island. To get a fine, good looking picture you should spent a lot of time during post processing and retouch.

Actual picture was taken in the end of August just before the sunset

