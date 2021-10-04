Moose Pond Trailhead, Saranac Lake, New York, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

As I stood on the shoreline of Moose Pond in upstate New York the stillness of the scene was amazing. We had traveled little more than thirty minutes out of the resort town of Saranac Lake when we found it. Then, while composing this image, I began to hear chatter. It sounded like three people out there somewhere having a good time. Then I began to realize they were on Moose Pond itself. I couldn't see they because they were still so far away but the sound of their voices and laughter was as clear as the pond itself. Finally, as I began to fold up the tripod they appeared - three small specks in mid-pond, paddling three kayaks and chatting all the way. What a delightful memory this image brings back each time I see it. The memory of a quiet morning in New York in an absolutely serene setting. I can only imagine what it must look like when fall arrives.

