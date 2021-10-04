Lough Shindilla, Co Galway, Ireland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I took this photograph of Lough Shindilla in the Connemara area at sunset in August 2020. This lake lies on the main N59 road near Maam Cross, about an hour from Galway. It is small at about 2 km long and 1 km wide and is one of many loughs in this region. We set up camp there overnight, as the nearby camping sites were all booked out.

Lough Shindilla is picturesque and surrounded by mountains. It is a terrific spot for some fishing or kayaking. We spent a lovely afternoon there, setting up our tent, drinking tea, and enjoying the scenery. The night, however, was not so relaxing. Our tent was below the level of the main road right next to us. We were separated from it by a row of shrubs at least, but it was terrifying and hard to sleep with the many vehicles passing by overhead. In hindsight, it probably wasn't the best idea to camp on the side of the road.

Having survived the night, I feel it was worth it for the views and would likely do it again. There is something quite magical about waking up in a tent and venturing out in the early hours of the morning to watch the sunrise. I much prefer this kind of visceral experience. I would love to go back there someday to kayak out to the island of Scots pine trees in the middle of the lough. The west coast of Ireland is breathtaking, and one could spend a lifetime exploring it.

