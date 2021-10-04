Lake Lod, Chamois, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Chamois is the only municipality in Italy not reachable by car. Visitors can access by cable car or via a walking path originating at La Magdeleine. Lake Lod is a basin of glacial origin which gave its name to the small hamlet located nearby. It plays an important role from a naturalistic point of view because it is the natural home of various botanical speciesPolygonum amphibium is a perennial plant that can occur in both aquatic and terrestrial form. In the aquatic form, the stem reaches 3 meters in length and is crossed by air channels. The leaves are floating, elliptical in shape, pointed, up to 15-20 cm long, with a long petiole. In the terrestrial form, the leaves are smaller and with a shorter or absent petiole.It is found both in the plains and in the mountains up to 2000 meters above sea level. The favorite waters are slow flowing or still waters.

In this area the mountains are not harsh and the climate is dry and constant, sheltered from the winds. This offers the possibility of excursions and walks in suggestive scenarios, between wooded slopes and undulating flowery meadows.A wide-angle capture does not bring out the beauty of this wild floral landscape so I opted for the use of a Nikon D5200 with 18-55mm lens to fully capture the beauty of this floral species and the landscape with such a striking pink in contrast with the blue color of the lake. I therefore recommend that you dwell more on these details.

