    Flakstad, Leknes, Norway
    By Fred Bommer

    Picture Story

    While travelling through Norway on my own, I was overwhelmed by the beauty that surrounded me every step of the way. As a photographer who aspires to translate the beauty of the world through my images I capture, I found myself in this place of wonder and magic wanting to stop at every turn to photograph. But if I pursued what I wanted in this place, I would hardly move from location to location; there was just not enough hours in the day and days left of my stay for me to capture the awe and wonderous beauty of all that I saw.

    So I had to be selective in what I photographed - some planned and some not. Flakstad Pollen in Norway was one in the unplanned ones. As I was driving to the next town on my journey, Flakstad Pollen came into view from around a bend in the road and screamed at me, "capture me, share me, revel in me...."

