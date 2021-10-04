Borrowdale Watermill, Lake District, Cumbria, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Borrowdale Watermill.

A vision finally realised after a years planning and waiting. This is Borrowdale water Mill in the Lake District, UK and I have wanted this shot for quite a few years now and finally a few weeks ago I got my shot. Not an original composition by any means but comps are limited at this location if you want to include all of the mill.

A blissful 3 hour photo shoot at this amazing location resulted in this x28 shot HDR/PANO image. This is x28 50mb files combined and stitched together to create a 1.4gb raw file that is 14000x7000 pixels large. The detail you can see on this image blown up is astonishing.

The conditions were a little tricky and the 16mm lens wasn't wide enough to capture all the scene I wanted to so a pano was necessary. I used a 24-70mm lens and took x7 portrait shots lapped over by 50% (some people say 33% overlap is fine but I prefer to have 50% to guarantee flawless stitching) and took 4 different exposures each time, 2 secs, 1 sec, 1/3rd sec and 1/10th sec. This captured the wide dynamic range and also gave me smooth water which wasn’t the focal point of the image anyway. In hindsight the light was flat but more importantly it was constant and this allowed me to take all my shots which probably took around 8 minutes to complete.

I also used a polariser to cut the glare and to emphasise the lush carpet of vivid green mosses more. It was combined in LR and edited in PS and Luminar AI. Such a great feeling to have executed this technical shot and to come away with an image I’m very proud of.

