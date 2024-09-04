Meinert Park, Montague, MI, USA

Since I've only lived in Michigan for six years, I'm still learning the area, and this was my first time visiting this park. I was intrigued by where the creek meets Lake Michigan. I liked the curves created by the moving waters. When I first arrived that morning, the sky was not in my favor, but as I explored the beach, the clouds started to break up and create some much-needed texture.

The waves were small, but I still decided to use a circular polarizer with a ten-stop ND filter to smooth out the ripples in the water.

This part of the beach was small, but I will return at different times of the year to see how it changes.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now