Curves In Field, St Geri, France

In September 2017, we completed our first leg (450 km) of the Chemin de St-Jacques-de-Compostelle in France. Minimizing luggage weight is paramount for such an endeavour, so I limited my photography equipment to one camera, 2 lenses, and several memory cards. In 35 mm terms, I carried a 24-200mm f/4 lens and a 50 mm F1.4. Portability is one of the reasons I love my Olympus M4/3 gear. On that day, we hiked along a rural road.

This scene attracted me particularly due to the curved lines in the field. I was caught by the opposing directions of the lines on the left and right sides of the scene, which were offset by the curves on the background mountain and the path.

I chose a focal length of 42 mm (35mm equivalent) to show this image at its best.

Another scene containing beautiful curves has already been published in my portfolio.

Each day of hiking along the famous Chemin de St-Jacques-de-Compostelle offers great opportunities to take marvellous photos and meet people from around the world.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now