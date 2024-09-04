Bow Valley, Canmore, Alberta, Canada

While driving back to the touristic town of Canmore after dropping my husband off to cycle a challenging trail to Banff, I got this breathtaking view of the Bow Valley nestled in the shadow of the majestic Rocky Mountains. I could clearly see the circuitous glacial Bow River, whose source, the Wapta Icefield, is deep within the Rockies.

Before this river empties into the Hudson's Bay, it wends its way more than 365 miles across three provinces, providing irrigation and drinking water along its curvaceous route! Like the river, there's also the highway, railroad, and many recreational trails that meander through this scenic valley, which hosted the 1988 Winter Olympic Nordic events.

