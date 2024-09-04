Altavilla Monferrato, Piedmont, Italy

This photograph was taken in Monferrato in Altavilla. It deals with the curves outlined by the local terrain immortalized along the travel route. To better outline the subject of this contest, we opted for a neutral filter that does not influence the colour balance too much. The 18-105 objective was enough to get close enough.

It is a sandy soil that is subject to drought, easy to work with, light and compact. Sand, silt, and clay constitute both the mineral fraction of the soil and its texture.

The best month to practice landscape photography in this area is spring, around these vineyard lands. Ste-up rings and screw-in adapters that allow you to use larger filters on smaller lenses could also be useful. Early afternoon is the best time to get the exact light and good-quality photography.

The beauty that lies behind Mother Nature is amazing, even in the depths that we do not know: the horizons of the soil, whose whole determines its profile, so rich in organic and inorganic matter, the environment richest in biodiversity as it contains all the five kingdoms of the living. So, it becomes important in the photographic technique to try to lead the observer's eye precisely to the subject of the image through the curves. Unlike diagonals, curves can also arise from different positions of the corners of the image with the function of enhancing our entire scene, of being in the foreground.

Finally, wide angles such as the 18-105 will accentuate our curves thanks to the lens's distortion factor.

