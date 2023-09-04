Meteghan River, Digby County, Nova Scotia, Canada

This waterfall's a small chasm by any standards but hidden among the Hemlock and Spruce that line the narrow Meteghan River. Known by the locals as La Montagne, this is a favourite swimming spot as a relatively deep plunge pool sits at its base.

Most people access this waterfall from the shore on the right, facing the falls. It's a steep climb, but there is a well-worn path exposing the tree roots, which creates a tripping hazard but doesn't stop those who seek the cool air and even colder waters on a hot summer's day.

Getting a straight-on-view of the falls from the right bank is difficult unless you are willing to go chest-deep into the river. I was once told to get the photo nobody has and go to where nobody is. That meant accessing the spot from the left shore. With the help of satellite photos, I found my access point, right in the backyard of a house not twenty meters from the shore.

Once I got the land owners permission to access the area, I was set for a unique perspective of this waterfall. With a sturdy tripod, a neutral density filter (ND-8), and a circular polarizer to eliminate glare, I set my self-timer on a ten-second delay. I ensured that the image stabilization on my lens was turned off. I waited for some soft light from a passing cloud, and my patience paid off.

