    Franconia Notch, Lincoln, NH, USA
    By Joge Tsang

    This site is high up in the white mountains in New Hampshire. A trek worth the effort. This image was taken near the Basin but upstream. Early Morn cloudy day. Franconia Notch, NH.

    I had arrived early and explored the area; after finding our stream, I walked downstream until the light was soft. With the right footwear, I was able to wade into the stream and found a stable stone to stand on. This was the right time for images; few tourists were around, so it was very private and quiet. Early spring is best. If you return in the fall, you will not find such ideal settings; I went early because I was looking for the heavy flow water that comes only in the spring.

