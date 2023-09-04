Fisherman’s Wharf, Cunda Island, Balikesir, Turkey

Cunda Island is located on the North-Western coast of Turkey. You reach a small island with a bridge connection from the mainland. Full of fish restaurants, residences and boutique hotels, this island attracts tourists in summer.

My last visit to this place was in March 2022. I love this small island in the off-season more. It is vivid but peaceful at that time of the year. So, I started exploring places I could take photos of. This photo was taken on the fisherman's wharf before sunset. The place is silent and at an almost out-of-sight part of the island.

I took my equipment off the car and walked down the path from the road after searching for a place where I could fit my tripod, as some parts of this place were muddy and slimy. There, I saw two old wooden piers and two boats. The boats were loosely tied to one of the piers, giving me the impression that they were floating. I also loved the fact that they were white. The whole place looked secluded with a serene vibe. A golden light was illuminating the white-painted wooden boats softly.

Instantly, I visualized how a minimalist long-exposure photo would reflect this secluded and serene vibe. I decided to go for a long enough exposure time of 100 seconds to come up with the frame. The white and wooden tones complemented the blue hues of the sky and the sea harmoniously, amplifying the effect I aimed to achieve.

