Start Bay, Devon, England

The day was a fresh blustery April day with attendant heavy rain showers. I was walking a 4 mile section of the coastal path bordering Start Bay in south Devon. This beatiful bay is near my home an stretches from Dartmouth to Start Point, the scene of many shipwrecks over the centuries. It is also the site used by US forces to rehearse the D Day landing at Utah beach across the Channel in Normandy. Unexploded ordnance still surfaces from time to time!

The wind was blowing off shore so the sea was flat close to shore. A shower had just passed and the sun was still shining through thin clouds when I grabbed this shot. The heavy rain was retreating in the distance and two sailing boats are just visible on its edge. I was taken by the bands of differing light, colour and textures - the stormy but clearing sky, the sea and the pebbly beach in the foreground. Within a couple of minutes of taking the shot the scene was totally different with bright sunshine and fluffy white clouds. Timing is everything!

