Gadur Beach, Hadera, Israel

This is one of my favorite beaches in the country. Sand rocks that have detached from the cliff create a playground for photographers with lots of options for compositions. he conditions that afternoon were not ideal to say the least. The sun's rays couldn't penetrate through the clouds and light didn't look very interesting. On top of that, we arrived late due to traffic jams on the way and it was necessary to be quick in finding a composition and getting organized for the photo. All the conditions were against us but in photography as in photography, there are always surprises, for better or for worse. This time, I think, it was for the better.

