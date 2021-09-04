    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    El Matador Beach, Malibu, Los Angeles County, CA, USA
    By Steve Hammond

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    Picture Story

    I set out for a sunset picture after planning this for a week using PhotoPils as a relatively new photographer. Malibu is crowded with tourists, bikinis, models, wedding shots, and photographers. I talked my self into making the 2 hour drive, searching 40 min for parking.

    I got to the beach and the famous caves which were over run by people and a high tide. Discouraged but undaunted, I waited. A local photographer told me to go just a little North around a bend to a treacherous section which had a few more lesser know caves. I crawled into one, set up my composition.

    The marine layer rolled in as the tide approached its height making shooting a bit stressful but fun. I got a series of shots with ND filter and without filter. The ND filter added the mystical feel to this shot I was after. The shot feels like another world that is misty and you could walk across the waterscape. In reality, they were large waves.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    summer offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    SUMMER30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®