El Matador Beach, Malibu, Los Angeles County, CA, USA

I set out for a sunset picture after planning this for a week using PhotoPils as a relatively new photographer. Malibu is crowded with tourists, bikinis, models, wedding shots, and photographers. I talked my self into making the 2 hour drive, searching 40 min for parking.

I got to the beach and the famous caves which were over run by people and a high tide. Discouraged but undaunted, I waited. A local photographer told me to go just a little North around a bend to a treacherous section which had a few more lesser know caves. I crawled into one, set up my composition.

The marine layer rolled in as the tide approached its height making shooting a bit stressful but fun. I got a series of shots with ND filter and without filter. The ND filter added the mystical feel to this shot I was after. The shot feels like another world that is misty and you could walk across the waterscape. In reality, they were large waves.

