Devils Tower National Monument, Wyoming, USA

This summer while visiting Badlands National Park, I decided to make the three hour drive from Badlands to Devils Tower National Monument. I had never been to Devils Tower, so I did not really know what to expect. I saw beautiful landscape along the drive, but was most impressed when I saw Devils Tower in the distance. I had seen photos, but the photos could not reflect the majesty of the tower. Devils Tower is unique geologic wonder that stands out from the surrounding prairie. It is located just across the South Dakota/Wyoming state line in northeast Wyoming. The Tower is a granite formation that is 1,267 feet above the tree-lined valley and was once hidden below the earth’s surface. Over millions of years, erosion has stripped away the softer rock layers revealing the Tower.

