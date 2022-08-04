The Vatican City, Rome, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The opportunity to travel the Mediterranean coast presented itself this year. Traveling from Barcelona to Rome presented many photography opportunities. Having been to Rome before, there were a few must have pictures. One bucket list picture was from the Tiber River up to Sant Angelo during sunset and blue hour. The day was hot and cloudless on July 2nd. With a little luck, clouds did come in around the evening hour. Change of plans to take advantage of lower light and clouds: long exposure. The shot taken was one of nearly one hundred at different angles, panos, and without an ND filter ( I had an issue with a polarizing filter stuck on my lens I could not get off).

After the shoot, I processed via Lightroom and merged shots for focus stacking and pano. Sant Angelo is a three shot, focused stacked pano. The editing was kept as natural as possible. Some editing was done in Photoshop to remove some of the algae in the river but not all, remove some lights that were distracting and highlight the statues a little. I know that Sant Angelo is often photographed, I hope you find the view and perspective unique.

