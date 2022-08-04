Habonim Beach Ship Wreck, Israel

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This location is familiar to almost every photographer in Israel. Dor-Habonim Coast is about 5 km long and is probably the most popular among landscape photographers in Israel. Most of it is a nature reserve which combines a few beautiful sandy beaches with many rocky areas. I often take pictures there, yet, no matter how many times you go there, you always find something new. This beautiful shore has so many composition opportunities that you need years to really explore it. This abandoned fishing boat (or what's left of it) is one example. It was drifted here in 1970 after an engine breakdown and has not sailed anywhere since. Some people would say it is a nuisance and they might be right. Photographers (and kids) however do like it. No wonder why.

There is one thing I did learn that day. I was quite pessimistic at first . The sky was clear and dull with some nasty haze. Not the best conditions to say the least. It really didn't look promising and I thought it is going to be a just another wasted summer evening. Yet, I am pretty satisfied with the result after all. In an unexpected way it is the absence of interesting clouds combined with the hase that made it special. I think I experienced a beautiful bad light. Now that was a lesson.

The photo was taken just after sunset so there was some nice color over the horizon. The brighter part in the center, where the sun had set, gave it a nice glow. I used a wide angle lens with a 3 stops ND grad filter. It is a single exposure of 10 seconds.

Oh, yes… there was even another lesson I learned that evening (which probably everyone already knows for long). There is a way to get pretty close to this location with your vehicle. No more walking on the sandy beach all the way from the reserve car park (and back). What a productive day it was after all.

