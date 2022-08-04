Clleland Bight, Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

In Cleeland Bight at the eastern end of Phillip Island you can find the old granite quarry that was operated for a very short period in the late 1800s. All that remains now are piles of half cut granite blocks and boulders strewn along the shoreline with some ocean weathered poles sticking out of the water as a tribute to where the jetty once stood.

I have visited this site a few times now and apart from the wooden remains of the old jetty, the only things that really change, are the weather and the tides. Finding a composition is dependent on these 2 elements. Sunlight helps bring out the texture and forms of the rocks, while the changing tides and lapping waves create paths of water between them. Although I have always arrived in the darkness of morning, I am yet to experience an actual sunrise here. Mostly I have been greeted by thick flat clouds that offer nothing photogenic to the scene.

While this spot is somewhat limited in a photographic sense, I love getting there really early so I can watch the Little Penguins that in habit the area head off to sea for the day. Once, they have left, the morning light begins to creep in and I start my scout for compositions.

On the morning this photo was taken, the clouds were again flat and almost lifeless, but there was low cloud or fog covering the line of land on the distant horizon. I decided to make the most of this and try a long exposure that could, hopefully, merge the sky and the sea into one.

With the flat morning light, I found that by using a polarizing filter, I was able to run a 3 sec exposure that flattened the water enough, while still giving form to its gentle movement.

The aim of the composition was to use the rocks and the white water on the sand as leading lines towards the old jetty poles that stand against all odds. Of course, getting the water right was the hardest part but as always with photography, persistence and patience pays off.

Having finally captured the water line right where I wanted it, I realised that the clouds had lifted slightly, and the merging of the sky and water hadn’t quite worked out the way I had hoped. Once again, I noted that nature always has the upper hand. They say that landscape photography is all about planning but think it’s more about compensating.

