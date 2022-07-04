Spring Field, Milfontes, Portugal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Poppy fields are a favourite photographic subject of mine. Sometimes I am driving in the countryside when I see the red flowers covering large areas of the landscape, and I must stop and explore around. If the light is interesting, I spend time making some photos. If it is not, I try to return later. The latter was what happened with this photo. I was driving before the town of Vila Nova de Milfontes, in the coastal region of southwest Portugal, when I noticed this field covered with poppies.

The light was poor, so it was not worth it to stop at the time, but I made a mental note to return at a better hour for landscape photography. A few days later, I was back in this location before sunrise, for a dedicated photo session. I had my tripod and a wide-angle lens on my camera, and it was a beautiful early spring morning. As the sun started to crest the hills in the east, I took this shot the backlit red poppies and yellow rapeseed flowers. In this type of lighting situation, some care is required not to overexpose the highlights, so I kept watching the histogram while adjusting the exposure. Shooting Raw also facilitated adjusting the tonal range of the image file later.

I wanted the final image to reflect what I had seen in the field, and I managed to achieve that. This type of light lasted less than a few minutes, and I was glad I was prepared to make the most of it.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now