Bar Harbor, Acadia National Park, Maine, USA

Acadia National Park is my favorite park in the eastern US. In its relatively compact borders are miles of rocky shoreline, ponds and tarns, forests and high hilltop vistas. Because it occupies much of Mt Desert Island, it offers both sunrise and sunset possibilities. Fall color draws photographers by the hundreds. Luckily most of the tourists head for the summit of Cadillac Mountain, supposedly the first location on the US east coast to see the new day’s sun. Many photographers head for the rocky shore along Ocean Path, and it has grown increasingly crowded over the last decade. Luckily it is about a mile long, and most photography tours make a bee line for Boulder Beach.

I have made a habit over the years of starting my visit shooting near Thunder Hole. As has often been my experience here, no other tripods were in evidence. I was rewarded with one of the best sunrises I have seen at this location. So imagine my surprise when a year or so later I was perusing the website of one of my favorite photographers and contributor to LPM, Ian Plant, and saw a shot of Acadia with a sunrise that looked very familiar to me! No doubt he was leading a tour somewhere else (luckily for me) along Ocean Path. I was even more pleased that the contrast and saturation in my sky looked very much like his.

This image is a blend of two exposures, one for the foreground and the second for the sky. They were initially processed in Lightroom and then blended in Affinity Photo.

