    Nr Bilsdean, East Lothian, Scotland

    By Laurie Brett

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    The rock arches near Bilsdean are a relatively unknown feature of the Scottish East Lothian coastline. The arches are only visible and accessible by walking about a mile from Thorntonloch along a rocky and partially slippery coastline. Wellies are a must for passing the many shallow tidal pools. Access should only be attempted at low tide as the steep cliffs prevent escape from being cut off. Allow plenty of time to negotiate the slippery rocks!

    I took this photo on a warm summer day in July, as always carrying my tripod to enable careful composition and optimal sharpness. I processed it in Capture One using Velivia film simulation and low contrast settings that attempt to give that large format feel - hence also the 5x4 crop. Topaz Sharpen AI gave the final level of definition you might achieve with a large format film camera.

