Isle of Skye, Scotland

I took this photo there in July 2016, I had just arrived on the island and I decided to take a short drive to understand how to move in the following days.

But the show was not long in coming, the light on the sea and towards the Hebridean islands became super colorful and gave me a unique show!

In the following days the clica was characterized above all by the persistent rain leaving little space for the sun and warm and colored lights as I hoped.

Skye is one of the top locations in Scotland to visit. It is famous for its scenery and landscapes that will take your breath away.

The Island of Skye is 50 miles long and the largest of the Inner Hebrides. The capital is Portree.

The Island has a rich History covering many topics, such as: Dinosaur Fossils, Clan Warfare, Highland Clearances and the infamous ‘Bonnie Prince Charlie’ and the Jacobite Rebellion.

The Isle of Skye is also a great destination for Wildlife watching with the White Tailed Sea Eagle at the top of bird watchers lists.

The influence of the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf Stream creates a mild oceanic climate. Temperatures are generally cool, with averages around 4.5 ° C in January and 13 ° C in July.

Winds are a limiting factor for the vegetation, which is always quite low.

