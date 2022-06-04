Hood River County, Oregon, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Springtime in Hood River, Oregon and the surrounding area is such a magical time. During your stay there you can enjoy a quaint downtown with many great restaurants and unique shops. From Hood River you can even explore the Washington side with many other gorgeous scenery and places to photograph.

You have the Columbia River, waterfalls, wildflowers, mountain views, and farmland, so the possibilities for great pictures are endless. Mt Adams and Mt Hood can be seen from Hood River. Oh and let's mention the views from many locations that are so breathtaking! For all those reasons, this is one of my favorite places to return to again and again. If you wish to take pictures of the farms and mountains, do take the time to do your research as you don’t want to step onto private property.

This picture was taken from a public road, so I didn’t walk on private property. On this particular day I was attempting to photograph Mt Hood with a pear orchard in the foreground. My goal was to make it for the time when the white pear blossoms on the trees appear. As well as get a nice sunrise or sunset. Before my visit however, recent wind and rain had cleared most of the blossoms of their petals. On this particular evening though, I was able to be there for a soft, pastel colored sunset. The sunset colors appeared when there was still some visible blue in the sky. It was such a lovely evening!

