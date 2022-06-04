Bentota Beach, Sri Lanka

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

A stormy breeze was blowing over the Indian ocean , I along with my family stepped on to the beach of Bentota , in Sri Lanka ; known to be one of the most serene and beautiful beaches of Sri Lanka. I always carry my camera and that evening I was very lucky to witness an amazing sunset with color dispersions all around the evening sky. The sea was colored the same due to reflection which made it an even better frame to capture.

