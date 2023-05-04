Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge , San Antonio, New Mexico, USA

Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge in New Mexico is famous for its migrating birds, particularly snow geese and sandhill cranes who winter there. People from all over the world visit Bosque to see the birds lift off at sunrise from their overnight roosts as they move to fields to forage during the daytime. The sound of thousands of geese and cranes taking to the air at once is exhilarating.

Bosque is also known for spectacular sunrises and sunsets. Landscape and wildlife photographers alike seek out the intense tapestry of hues that serve as a backdrop for birds. Unfortunately, ideal weather conditions for a classic sunrise shot did not prevail this morning. However, a storm front did develop an eye-catching background for these roosting snow geese.

Lenticular clouds result from high-altitude air flowing over mountains and usually manifest themselves as sparse, wispy formations against a clear sky. However, they can also form at lower elevations, such as those over the Chupadera Mountains. The wavy clouds completely covered the sky and complemented the profile of the mountains.

Although this was photographed in color, the dark, grey sky gave it a predominantly black-and-white look. It was one of the more unique weather phenomena I have ever seen; the ominous clouds seemed right out of a science fiction movie.

Fortunately, the geese were oblivious and went about their usual daily routine.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now