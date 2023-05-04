Bosham Harbour, West Sussex, England

Bosham Harbour is my favourite place for photography because of the light we get at sunset and after storms all year round. The church in the background is a thousand years old and was built by the Saxons. King Harold, who was killed at the battle of Hastings in 1066, owned this land and is reputed to be buried under the altar along with the Danish king's daughter by the name of Kanute. So the whole village of Bosham is steeped in history going back a thousand years or more and is a place you should never miss in the UK.

The picture's foreground is not covered with stones but thousands of Oysters that have been washed up. My house is five miles away, and I knew the sky would be epic, so I drove over in record time.

Photography is my passion, and after many serious illnesses, it has helped me discover what a wonderful world we live in. We are just custodians and are only here for a microsecond in the grand scheme of things, so we have to get it right for those who come after.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now