Muran Castle, Revuca, Slovakia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The third highest located castle in Slovakia is situated on the Cigánka Boulder on the outskirts of the untouched nature of the Muránska Plain. What is today a castle ruin was once a majestic royal guard castle of Muráň built in the 13th century. Thanks to its rich history it is one of the most famous castles in Gemer region. Its greatest expansion and fame was recorded during the life of Maria Széchy, also called Venus of Muráň. During her reign in the castle, it was rebuilt luxuriously and lively social life of the Hungarian nobility has taken place there too. At present, visitors can admire the well-preserved grounds and the entrance tower. From the castle of Muráň, you will also enjoy beautiful views of the wide surroundings in good weather. The starting point for the ascent to the castle is the Zámok cottage situated in the saddle below the castle. The easiest access to the cottage is from the village of Muráň via the red hiking trail. The elevation of approximately 450 m needs to be overcome during the journey. Muráň Castle is a part of the nature trail, which will take you through the nature of the Muráň Plain and the nearby castle. With the information panels on the trail, you can find out more about the natural beauties and attractions of the Muránska Plain National Park and the history of the Muráň Castle.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now