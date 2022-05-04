Konitsa, Epirus, Greece

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I was on a three-day trip to Epirus, Greece with my wife, and we were going around places hiking and admiring these unique constructions (stone bridges built in the early 19th century by stonemasons famous all over Europe - bridges that are still standing erect, examples of great craftsmanship). I myself had been to this place a couple of times before but I could not refuse my wife's request to visit it once again. The time of the day was not the best for photos like this but we had no other choice because our place of stay was something like 80 km away. The camera I had with me (a Fujifilm XS-10 was brand new and I was experimenting with it trying to get the hang of it). Seeing the bridge with the mountains just behind it I tried to show the grandeur of the bridge making sure that the arch was over the top of the mountain. It is a big bridge anyway by any standards! And even though I was using the wide end of my lens, I could not fit the whole bridge in my frame. So I decided to make a panoramic shot by shooting five vertical frames one next to the other which I then combined in Lightroom. I was quite pleased by the result.

