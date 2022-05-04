Arches National Park, Utah, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Arches National Park resides in Southern Utah and spans over 70,000 acres. The park contains the world's largest concentration of natural sandstone arches with over 2,000 scattered across the landscape. As I hiked through the incredible landscape, I was awed by how massive the rock formations are. For this shot, I got low to the ground to emphasize the towering effect of the cliffs. The Double Arch formation was particularly impressive with its unique dual formation. I never feel like I have quite enough time to explore this park.

