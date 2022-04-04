Palouse Sunset, Washington, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This was my first visit to the Palouse, an 18,000-square-mile section of southeastern Washington known for its lavish crops of wheat and legumes. Spring visitors witness vast tracts of lush green while those who come after harvest see the deep yellows and golds. I had the two-lane road leading to Steptoe Butte, the highest point in the Palouse, to myself as I made my way there for a sunset shoot. I allowed plenty of time to drive there from Colfax, where I was staying, and it's good I did because I could have stopped every hundred yards to shoot the next "best thing."

Nothing I had read about the views from Steptoe Butte prepared me for what I found there. From its height of more than 3600 feet, I had a nearly 360 degree view of the Palouse's rolling hills and waves of amber. As a bonus, a fleet of gorgeous clouds dappled the landscape with perfect shadows.

For this shot I wanted to catch the sun just as it touched the horizon to minimize sun stars and temper any flare. I used a tripod and remote trigger, but no ND filters and no polarizer. It is a single shot processed in Adobe Camera Raw and Photshop. Controlling the highlights was the biggest post-processing challenge. After an exhilarating afternoon and evening, I came away from Steptoe Butte with several memorable images and with the resolve to return to the Palouse during spring to try my luck with the greens.

