Le Mont Saint Michel, Normandy, France

Mont-Saint-Michel is a French commune located in the department of Manche in Normandy. It takes its name from the rocky islet dedicated to Saint Michel where the abbey of Mont-Saint-Michel stands today.

The architecture of Mont-Saint-Michel and its bay make it the most visited tourist site in Normandy and one of the ten most visited in France with nearly two and a half million visitors each year.

A statue of Saint Michael placed at the top of the abbey church culminates at 157.10 meters above the shore. A major element, the abbey and its outbuildings are classified as historical monuments; the islet and the coastal strip of the bay have been on the UNESCO World Heritage List since 1979. In addition, the mountain enjoys second world recognition as a stage on the Routes of Santiago de Compostela in France for "the pilgrims from Northern Europe (who) passed by the Mount when they went to Galicia".

In 2019, the town had 29 inhabitants, called the Montois. The islet of Mont Saint-Michel has become over time an emblematic element of French heritage.

I have a very special relationship with Mont Saint-Michel. When I decided to come and live in Brittany in 2020, I voluntarily chose to live near the Mont, which marks the "border" between Normandy and Brittany. So I go there very frequently, for fun or for photography.

For this image, I took advantage of a sublime sunset behind the Mount, since I had placed myself several kilometers to the east, the basic idea being to test my new Nikon Z 100-400mm received a few days before.

