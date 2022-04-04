Hintersteinersee in Winter, Austria

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Every New Years Day friends invite us to their house on the Austrian-German border near Kufstein. My wife and I wanted to stretch our legs on New Year's Day and decided to walk around the stunning Hintersteiner See. It had been quite foggy and cold - the lake was almost completely frozen over, but my attention was caught by the clouds and light on the ridge to the south of us. A 16:9 crop of the native Olympus 4:3 gave this beautifully symmetrical X with the trees.

