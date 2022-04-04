El Chalten Village, Patagonia, Argentina

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Deep in the heart of Patagonia, the (not so) sleepy little mountain town of El Chaltén rests at the bottom of the towering Andes mountains. El Chaltén is known across the world as a hikers’ paradise, and this small town is bustling with people from across the globe, all there to see, hike, and climb these majestic peaks. In the background loom the most famous mountains in all of Argentina. The crème de la crème of these stone behemoths, is Monte Fitz Roy. This breathtaking mountain, named after Robert FitzRoy, an official of the English Royal Navy, who is credited with charting large parts of the Patagonian coast in the early 1800s on journeys as captain of his ship the HMS Beagle. Monte Fitz Roy is so famous, in fact, that the cartoon-stylized version of it can be seen in the logo of the outdoor clothing company Patagonia. As much as one can see pictures or hear stories of the grandiosity of this region and it’s mountains, seeing the area in person quite literally took my breath away. It is one of those sights where the entire world around you goes quiet, and you are overwhelmed with the beauty and majesty our planet contains. Whether you are a hiker, photographer, mountain climber, or simply a dreamer, El Chaltén, Patagonia, and Argentina overall deserve a place at the peak (see what I did there?) of your bucket list.

