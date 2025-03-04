Vesteralen Lighthouse Reflection, Norway

This is my favorite picture from my visit to the Vesterålen in autumn: A solitary lighthouse rises above the rugged landscape of Vesterålen near Andenes. The warm evening sun bathes the sky in soft pastel tones, while the still water in a puddle reflects the scene perfectly.

The barren rocks and golden grass lend the scenery a raw, Nordic atmosphere. The lighthouse stands as a silent guardian over the coast. In the distance, jagged mountains emerge, while the sea gently meets the horizon. A scene that embodies both tranquility and Nordic wilderness.

We visited this location several times, hoping to observe and photograph the aurora. But I'm glad I was able to capture this picture in this surprisingly warm and beautiful light because the aurora never appeared for us on any of our visits there.