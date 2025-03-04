Close Menu
    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Vesteralen Lighthouse Reflection, Norway

    By Thomas Zilch

    This is my favorite picture from my visit to the Vesterålen in autumn: A solitary lighthouse rises above the rugged landscape of Vesterålen near Andenes. The warm evening sun bathes the sky in soft pastel tones, while the still water in a puddle reflects the scene perfectly.

    The barren rocks and golden grass lend the scenery a raw, Nordic atmosphere. The lighthouse stands as a silent guardian over the coast. In the distance, jagged mountains emerge, while the sea gently meets the horizon. A scene that embodies both tranquility and Nordic wilderness.

    We visited this location several times, hoping to observe and photograph the aurora. But I'm glad I was able to capture this picture in this surprisingly warm and beautiful light because the aurora never appeared for us on any of our visits there.

    Get a VIP Membership

    Benefits of VIP Membership
    • Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
    • Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
    • Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
    • Download 2 eBooks worth £19.45
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page
    • Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
    • We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
    • Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
    • High priority on picture submission
    • Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours
    Subscribe Today
    click here for a portfolio page sample

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®