Swider River Reflections, Latowicz, Poland

The photo shows the spring floods of the Swider River in central Poland. That day, I had visited this place a few hours earlier, during a walk with my family. I found a place where the Świder River overflowed its bed onto the surrounding meadows. This is a typical phenomenon in spring on this river.

The visible trees are willows, which are characteristic of lowland river valleys in central Poland. The reflections of these trees in the water were so spectacular that I decided to return to this place before sunset.

When I came back, there was a small gap between the base of the cloud and the horizon. I knew that when the sun entered the gap, there would be warm and reflector-type light. I had some time to prepare myself and find a frame.

I entered the water in waders and immersed the tripod in it. Although there was a strong wind all day, the wind calmed down before sunset, calming the water surface and creating a mirror effect.

The setting sun's light illuminated the small leaves of the willows, giving the slight effect that they were shining with their own light. The warm color of the light on the trees contrasted very well with the cold steel sky. The dark sky added some drama to the scene. I emphasized this by using a 0.6 soft graduated ND filter.