Lake Jasna Reflections, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia

In October 2024, I visited Slovenia for the first time. This is Lake Jasna in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. The Alps were barely visible through the clouds, and our planned sunset shot had no color. But the reflections and the Fall colors were beautiful, so it was worth waiting around to see what would happen.

It was starting to get a bit too dark, and I actually started to pack up my gear. Then the lights came on at the cabins across the lake. I put my camera back on the tripod and got this shot!