Lake Bled Reflections, Slovenia

The photograph captures a morning after the rain at Lake Bled in Slovenia. Low clouds and mist hover over the calm surface, reflecting the iconic island with the Church of the Assumption of Mary.
Lake Bled is one of the most beautiful alpine lakes, famous for its turquoise water and romantic atmosphere. The church on the island dates back to the medieval period and is a popular wedding destination. One legend says that the "wishing bell" inside the church grants wishes to those who ring it.
