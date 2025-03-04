La Coulee Grou Park, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

In November 2022, I took a great sunset shot that shows the clouds' importance in a scene. This image is published in my portfolio.

Since then, I have always paid attention to the clouds. In October 2023, I seized an unbelievable feather cloud showing tons of details.

So, in May 2024, on my way back home, I again saw gorgeous textured clouds. I said I must go back to the Rivière-des-Prairies sector. This time, I would go scouting to a National Historic Site of Canada near the river shoreline.

Walking on the site, I was amazed by this thick green carpet, the trees lit by the setting sun, and the marvelous textured clouds.

Handheld, I framed and composed the image using a 24 mm focal length. To obtain a perfect exposure (ETTR), I overexposed by 1.3 stops.

Later, in postproduction using Lightroom (LR), I created a sky mask and performed dehaze set at +15. I then inverted this mask and set the shadows to +64 on the inverted mask. Then, I pressed the AUTO button in LR to let the software perform all the other adjustments automatically!

The final picture amazed me.

Five minutes later, I reached the river shoreline, I captured the following amazing scene.

Did you find good locations in your close vicinity to capture magic moments?

Once again, my planning efforts and my interpretation of nature's signals paid off!