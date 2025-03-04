High Falls, Philmont, NY, USA

It is a short hike to the overlook of the falls, where we took many pictures of the full falls. Then, my friend and I wanted to go down to the bottom of the falls.

The hike down into the ravine had many interesting sights, including a cascade down the side of the ravine, and a large patch of invasive Japanese knotweed. This shot was taken while standing on the rocks along the pool across from the bottom of the falls.