Gulf of Finland, Siuntio, Finland

This image is part of a series, where I explore the reflections of the setting sun on the ice surface. The series also includes a more "traditional" landscape image, where the reflections on the ice are part of a broader whole. However, what interested me the most was to create an image that would very minimally capture the essence of that evening moment. I think I succeeded well in that.

