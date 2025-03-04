Close Menu
    Emerald Lake Reflections, Alberta, Canada
    By Dotty Danforth

    A week in the Canadian Rockies usually yields several clear nights with stars, and often, with the Aurora. This was not such a week.

    We had at least one night of clear skies at sunset, when we were at Emerald Lake in Alberta, Canada. The mirror image included the lovely orange and pink clouds between the mountains.

