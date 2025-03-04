Appin Reflections, Scotland

I arrived in Appin long before sunrise, the air damp and cool. My plan was simple—set up near the water and photograph the reflections before the light shifted. I had scouted the location the evening before, choosing a spot with a clear view of the loch, distant hills, and Castle Stalker.

Setting up my tripod, I checked the settings on my camera. The conditions were ideal. The wind had died down, leaving the water still. A single red boat floated in the distance, barely moving. It was perfect for adding contrast against the blues and purples of the sky.

As the first hints of light stretched across the horizon, I adjusted my exposure. The reflections were sharp, almost symmetrical. I fired off a few test shots, adjusting for the subtle changes in brightness. The mountains in the background created a natural frame, and the low tide revealed patches of seaweed, adding texture to the foreground.

A few minutes later, the light intensified, and the sky shifted from deep blue to soft pink. I kept shooting, changing angles slightly to balance the scene. The boat remained in position, giving the composition a strong focal point.

Suddenly, a ripple disturbed the water. A bird, possibly a heron, had landed nearby. The reflection blurred for a moment before settling again. I adjusted quickly, capturing the movement before the stillness returned.

I checked the back of my camera. The shots looked promising—crisp reflections, balanced tones, and strong composition. Satisfied, I packed up as the first proper sunlight touched the water. The moment had passed.

I left the shoreline knowing I had captured exactly what I had come for—Appin before sunrise, its reflections undisturbed, just as I had envisioned.